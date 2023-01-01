Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to hit movie theatres

Taylor Swift has announced that a concert film of her Eras Tour will hit movie theatres in October.

The music megastar has been on the road since March on a trek that will conclude in November 2024. However, she has now announced that fans can relive the gigs or watch for the first time in thousands of North American cinemas from 13 October.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer for the film.

"Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!" Taylor continued. "Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

AMC Theatres have said that adult tickets will be priced at $19.89 to celebrate the hitmaker's forthcoming 1989 (Taylor's Version) album.

The concert film, titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, will allow fans who couldn't get tickets to see her live to experience the show.

When tickets for the tour went live in November 2022, a huge number of fans lost out on a chance to see the All Too Well singer after having difficulty buying tickets with Ticketmaster.

Taylor addressed the issue at the time, stating that her team had asked the ticket distribution company if "they could handle this type of demand", to which Ticketmaster said they could.

"It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really p**ses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," the Blank Space singer said.