Former Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni dies

Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni has died at the age of 68.

The death of the musician, who was best known for being the group's "other guitarist" alongside frontman Mark Knopfler during their Brothers In Arms era, was announced by some of his former bandmates on Thursday. His cause of death was not immediately made public.

Members of Dire Straits Legacy, a band in which Sonni played alongside other ex-Dire Straits musicians, announced the sad news on their Facebook page.

"Our beloved Jack has left a void in our heart and soul," the statement reads. "We will miss you so much. You are forever with us."

Sonni moved to New York in the '70s and began working as a session musician. He met brothers David and Mark Knopfler in 1978, one year after they had founded Dire Straits with bassist John Illsley and drummer Pick Withers.

He finally joined the group in recording their 1985 album Brothers in Arms, which included hits like Money for Nothing, Walk of Life, and its title track, and became their most commercially successful record. Sonni joined the band on the subsequent tour and also played the Live Aid concert at Wembley in 1985.

Illsley also paid tribute to his ex-colleague on Facebook, writing: So sorry to hear the sad news that Jack Sonni has died, we loved having him with us on the Brothers in Arms tour, fond memories. R.I.P Jack."