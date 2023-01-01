The 1975 announce 2024 European tour

The 1975 have announced their upcoming 2024 European tour dates.

The 1975 announced the details for their upcoming European tour on Thursday. The trek will begin in February and will consist of 22 dates across the continent.

The pop-rock band are set to play their biggest shows in Europe to date. The tour, titled Still... At Their Very Best, will include two back-to-back dates in London at The O2.

The trek will kick off on 9 February at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The British band will then hit cities including Lisbon, Madrid, Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Milan and more. They will then wrap up at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany on 22 March.

The new dates will follow the band's 32-date U.S. tour which will begin on 26 September in Sacramento, California and includes two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

During an interview with NME in 2022, frontman Matty Healy revealed that he and his bandmates chose the tour name Still... At Their Very Best to signify the growth of the band.

The band teased the tour announcement at Reading Festival last weekend when posters were spotted around the venue.

The band headlined the Reading and Leeds festivals last week, stepping in for Lewis Capaldi who announced that he would be taking a break from performing to focus on his health.