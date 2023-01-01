Anderson Cooper recalls 'mortifying' moment on stage with Madonna

Anderson Cooper has recalled a 'mortifying' moment on stage with Madonna.

During the most recent instalment of Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, the journalist said he is still "mortified" about being spanked by the pop star during her Rebel Heart concert in Brooklyn, New York in 2015.

"That (moment,) I choose to forget. I'm mortified," the 56-year-old told Kelly. "I mean, I loved the whole idea, I love the experience of it. I don't love the video that exists of it, the reality."

During the concert, Madonna jokingly invited the CNN host onto the stage and began spanking him as she sang her hit song Unapologetic B**ch.

The political commentator also noted that his dancing skills were not up to the same standards of the performers on stage.

"I didn't know what the hell was going on," he said. "I was terrible. I danced terribly. It was mortifying."

The journalist added, "We all watch people perform at these stages and they make it look like it's all so natural and normal... Even the way they're like dancing, running, walking down the stage. I (was) like, 'I don't, do I skip?'"

Anderson then recalled Madonna handing him a single banana in front of the audience.

"All of a sudden you find yourself like... you're standing on this thing, and then she hands you a banana, and right before that she pushed me over and humped me. Which I didn't expect it all," he remembered. "So I open it up and I start to peel it and eat the banana, and then all of a sudden I start lowering down on this little electronic elevator disappearing on the stage just like eating this banana."