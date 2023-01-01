NEWS Jorja Smith: 'If I hear something I love, I'm just going to sing that way' Newsdesk Share with :





Jorja Smith joins Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to discuss her new album, “falling or flying”, her process making the project and what fans can expect, as well as her decision to move back to Walsall as she seek’s a balance between work and life.



On the title track “Falling or flying” being one of her favorite songs…



It just depends what mood I'm in. I feel like this song always takes me on a journey, so right now it's one of my favorites. Also, maybe because it's coming out.



No, but it's funny though because that song started out completely different with me and Dan Dan and the producers. It's the first song we actually ever started together but it didn't have the chorus before and it also started on the intro, and we moved everything over and did all sorts to it, and then we got this chorus. But the song has nothing to do with the album title. It's just called that.



On seeing that she is being more open with sharing herself as she grows older and matures



Maybe I'm more me now, not more me now, but as I've gotten older, maybe I'm giving more of me away, if that makes sense. But I just love music and love to feel and so I'll just, if I hear something I love, I'm just going to sing that way. So yeah, that's why you're getting so many different pockets and things just, well, whatever I fancy.



On making the album in the last two years but it being five years since her last album...



Although I didn't make it in the five years, I made it in the last two, but I feel like, yeah, I put Lost & Found out in 2018 and then went on tour for ages and then there's lock down and then started this album. So I think it was the perfect time.



On marrying her worlds together: performing on stage versus recording in the studio...



I think I'm still trying to figure out that balance. I moved back home to Walsall and I feel like that made me actually be able to separate completely, just be low key and not Jorja Smith, even that's my name. And then if I need to go on stage or do a video, then I can separate it. Right now I think I'm still figuring it out. I know it's been a while, but it's starting. But I don't know, figuring it all out. But I definitely just love being in front of a microphone, whether it's on stage or in the studio or anything in between.

