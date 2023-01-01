Nick Carter facing third sexual assault lawsuit

Nick Carter has been accused of sexual assault by a third woman.

The Backstreet Boys singer has been accused of sexual assault by an unnamed woman who has claimed that she was assaulted by Carter when she was 15 years old and he was 23.

The accuser, who identified herself by the initials AR, filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas on Monday. In the complaint, AR claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the musician on multiple occasions in 2003.

She has also alleged that Carter, 43, "knowingly provided alcohol and drugs" during the time of the alleged incidents "despite her repeated refusals and requests for him to stop". Additionally, AR has claimed that the performer gave her the sexually transmitted infection HPV and caused "severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma."

AR is seeking $15,000 (£12,00) in damages.

"The impacts of Carter's sexual abuse are ceaseless, causing plaintiff severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma," states legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.

It has also been claimed that AR's mother had reported the assaults to Pennsylvania law enforcement, however, the singer never faced charges.

The I Want It That Way singer has denied the allegations, with his lawyer Dale Hayes Jr. labelling them as "ridiculous" and "malicious" in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

The performer is already facing two other lawsuits from Shannon "Shay" Ruth and singer Melissa Schuman.