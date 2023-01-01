Roisin Murphy says pop mainstream is drowning in 'confessional music'

Roisin Murphy says pop stars need to quit releasing boring "confessional" songs.

The former Moloko star has channeled different characters on her eccentric new album 'Hit Parade' and insisted she is over mainstream artists confessing to doing "normal things" in their lyrics.

She told Classic Pop magazine: "But confessional?

No, there's enough of that. There's plenty of that. If you want confessional music, go and find it everywhere. It's just a f***ing pain in the arse!"

Asked if there were any artists, in particular, she was referring to, Roisin opted to keep schtum.

She replied: "Not naming any names - Jesus, it's everyone, though! They're all at it!"

She adds: "'Oh! This really normal thing happened to me!' F*** off'"

She then smiled: "If only you could express how softly I said 'f***off in' print.

"Soft resignation."

That doesn't mean you aren't getting to know the real Roisin.

She explained: "I mean, the fact that I'm taking on characters is very personal and intimate, you know. It's like I'm letting you into who I am, which is somebody who does voices and has this sense of humour and this outlook and this complex - possibly - way of trying to process things."

And she gets vulnerable too, something she finds "sexy" in herself.

She said: "My story themes run through from record one to now. It's a lot about a search for freedom. It's about being strong but also a lot about being vulnerable. I find vulnerability in myself quite sexy!"

Speaking of Moloko's 1999 classic, she added: "'Sing It Back' is a very vulnerable piece of surrender and there's a bit of a theme of that going through... [the track] 'Fader' has those themes."