NEWS Casso is 'so proud' of how far he has come with viral track Newsdesk Share with :





Casso is "so proud" of how far he has come in music.



The forer university student went viral with his track 'Prada' and teamed up with Raye and D Block Europe to release it as it went viral on socail media and admitted it has been "crazy" to see fans sining his own lyrics back to him.



He told The Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "Honestly no, it's been absolutely crazy seeing how progressively viral it has become over the past few months over social media and even crazier seeing videos of live shows where people actually know the lyrics and melody to a song I made in my uni room! "I still haven't processed it fully, being massive fans of the two artists growing up. Seeing my name on the same track as them makes me feel so proud of how far I've come."



Casso went on to add that he was "left speechless" when A-listers got in on the action of the viral track and teased that there is something else up his sleeve but wants to keep things" quiet" for the time being as he promosed fans that his next single will live up to the hype of his first.



He said: "It's been crazy on all fronts but seeing the Emily Ratajkowski video blew my mind. Seeing an A-list celebrity made me speechless and conceptual- ised the extent to which this track has grown. "I like to keep things quiet until they're fully in place. I can assure all my listeners that my next track will live up to expectations and follow a similar style."

