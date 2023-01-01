Charli XCX unfollowed Rina Sawayama on Instagram over 'personal disagreement'

Charli XCX has explained why she unfollowed Rina Sawayama on Instagram.

The Boys singer took to Twitter - now also called X - on Wednesday to address speculation that she and her Beg for You collaborator were feuding. Fans noticed earlier this week that Charli had unfollowed Rina on Instagram.

"Look - this all got a bit crazy - me and Rina spoke about things on the phone just now. My unfollowing (which happened a couple of weeks ago) was over a personal disagreement between friends which we've now spoken about," Charlie updated. "Anyways stream Beg For You!"

Fans suspected that Charli and Rina's disagreement began when Rina used her Glastonbury Festival set in June this year to seemingly slam The 1975 frontman Matty Healy for his previous comments about Asian people on The Adam Friedland Show.

Charli's current boyfriend is The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

"I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of these microaggressions. So tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast," Rina said onstage, via Billboard. "I've had enough!"

Later, Charli unfollowed the STFU! singer and posted simply, "Messy era."