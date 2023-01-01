Ellie Goulding's 'face is intact' after firework accident

Ellie Goulding has updated fans on her wellbeing after being hit with a firework onstage.

The Sixteen singer took to her Instagram Story shortly after playing at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England. During her performance, a firework shot up in the direction of her face.

"To those asking I am ok," Ellie wrote to her followers. "Pyro didn't hit me in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x."

Earlier this year, the singer slammed the rumour claiming that she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan.

"You know, completely honestly, it caused me a lot of trauma, actually," Ellie told Daily Mail. "I can laugh about it now, but it changed things for me."

She recalled putting her career on paused due to the backlash.

"I became kind of reclusive. I didn't want to perform," she explained. "It was nothing and it was private - and it caused me such a huge amount of grief and I resent it."

She concluded, "I was made to feel like a terrible person and I really struggled with that because I know I'm not."