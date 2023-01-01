Jessica Simpson thought she was ‘hard to love’ before meeting Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson has admitted that she thought she was “hard to love” before meeting husband Eric Johnson.

During a new interview with People, the musician-turned-fashion designer gushed over her spouse, who is a former NFL player.

“It's nuts. It's kind of crazy. I feel like Eric and I have been together so much longer," the 43-year-old told the outlet. “We have been together for a long time, but it feels like 20 (years). My life before him, I had a blast. But once I met Eric, I feel like it was more nurtured. Everything was more supported. Everything felt so easy."

The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, celebrated their ninth anniversary in July.

"I don't find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding," the singer continued. “I couldn't be a roadie all the time. I couldn't be a football wife. It was hard."

Jessica added that Eric, also 43, “really embraces my career”.

"He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I've ever met in my life," the star shared. "I knew the instant we met that I could see my future in his eyes and with a lot of people, I hope for a future in their eyes, but with Eric, I saw it."

The couple share three children; Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, four.

Jessica, who was formerly married to Nick Lachey, and Eric first started dating in 2010 when they met at a house party and were introduced by a mutual friend, according to the singer’s memoir, Open Book.