Billie Eilish receives BRIT Billion Award for incredible streaming landmark

Billie Eilish has received a BRIT Billion Award for reaching one billion UK streams.

The 21-year-old hitmaker is the latest artist to receive the prize by the BPI after hitting the amazing landmark, as recognised by the Official Charts Company.

Her single 'Bad Guy' has over 300 million streams alone, while she has six other songs which have all crossed the 100 million mark.

When Billie was just 17, she became the youngest female artist in UK chart history to land a number one album with debut record 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

She recently topped the singles charts with 'What Was I Made For', her ninth top 10 single in the UK.

The BRIT Billion Award was officially launched in May earlier this year, with 13 artists among the first wave of recipients including ABBA, Coldplay, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Anne-Marie and Lewis Capaldi.

Other artists recognised include AJ Tracey, Headie One, George Ezra, Ellie Goulding, RAYE, Sam Smith and Rita Ora.

Since then, the prize has been presented to Olivia Rodrigo, Wizkid, Queen, Becky Hill and James Arthur.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Billie is busy working on her third record with her brother and collaborator Finneas, and she recently explained how she has experienced a "big jump" between the ages of 18 and 21 since the release of her debut album.

Speaking on Dua Lipa's 'At Your Service' podcast, Billie said of the music making process: "Everything is different about it. I've been trying to compare recently, just because I'm getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, 'It's OK to do that. I'm OK. I'm still able to do that; I'm capable still.'"

The star discussed the transition from making music in her childhood home to working in Finneas' basement studio for her last album 'Happier Than Ever' and felt as if the pair had "figured out" the process.

Billie explained: "We were like, 'We've got it all figured out, this is how we're going to do it from now on, and it works really well.'

"And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older - and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump."