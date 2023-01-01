Paris Jackson pays tribute to late father Michael Jackson on his 65th birthday

Paris Jackson has revealed that she receives abusive messages if she doesn't publicly celebrate her father Michael Jackson on his birthday.

The 25-year-old musician/model took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to honour the late music legend on what would have been his 65th birthday.

"So today is my dad's birthday," Paris said in a clip posted to her Stories. "And back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a 'Happy Birthday', celebrating it - nothing like that."

"He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was, because he didn't want us to throw a party, or anything like that," she continued.

The Smooth Criminal hitmaker died on 25 June 2009, when Paris was 11 years old.

"That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days and if you don't wish someone a 'Happy Birthday' via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them, that you don't care about them," the Let Down singer said in the video.

Paris noted that fans "lose their f**king minds" and "tell me to kill myself" when she doesn't celebrate her father's birthday publicly on social media.

"They're basically telling me that I don't love my own father, based on that I post on Instagram - so I made you guys a little video and I hope you enjoy it," the California native said.

Paris then shared a clip of her on stage at her Colorado concert which took place on Tuesday.

"It's also my dad's birthday," she told the crowd in the video. "And he would have been 65 years old today, and he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone."

Paris added, "So, I owe everything to him."

In a third clip, Pairs encouraged her father's fans to donate to causes that were important to him, such as climate change and animal rights in his honour.