Billie Eilish pauses intimate London show to help distressed fans

Billie Eilish paused her recent London performance to help distressed fans.

During an intimate live show in London on Tuesday night, the 21-year-old hitmaker paused her set several times to help fans who were struggling in the audience.

The last-minute show, which was announced just three days earlier, took place at the Electric Ballroom venue in Camden, London.

Whilst singing the third song of her 20-track setlist, Therefore I Am, Billie stopped mid-performance to check on members of the audience and to request that the security team pass out water for the crowd.

"Can we get some water for these folks?" that Bad Guy singer said while looking for members of security. "Like where is security? Am I security now?"

"I haven't played a small venue in literally six years. I've forgotten how to do this... I'm having an anxiety attack right now," the concerned performer said. "This felt like a good idea... Once. You guys look like you're gonna die, take a step back."

Billie paused the show multiple times throughout the night and began to get frustrated due to the small venue's lack of security.

"F**king jeez Louise. No one is answering me," she shouted into the microphone.

"It's been a minute since we've done this," she said, again urging the crowd to take a step. "Who needs an inhaler? I feel like I'm babysitting. Do you feel ok for me to keep going?"

During the show, Billie brought out special guests Labrinth and Boygenius.