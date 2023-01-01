Chrissy Teigen declares herself a BLACKPINK fan

Chrissy Teigen has declared herself a BLACKPINK fan.

In a Monday night Instagram post, the Cravings founder recalled her latest concert experience seeing the girl group.

"Finally saw @blackpinkofficial and phew I GET IT. That is A SHOW," Chrissy, 37, captioned a video showcasing clips of her night with husband John Legend, daughter Luna, and a friend. "What's the best fan page for me to follow, I need to learn everything there is to know in very little time."

The video included a shot of Chrissy's sparkly black outfit, her seven-year-old daughter's friendship bracelet, a snap of her and her husband, and BLACKPINK hitting their choreography in unison.

The Pink Venom performers played four additional shows at East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on 12 August, Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium on 18 August, San Francisco's Oracle Park on 22 August, and Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium on 26 August - as part of their Born Pink Encore Tour.

Previously, football star Tom Brady joked he had a "new gig in retirement" after photographing his daughters with BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé backstage at the New Jersey show.

The tour, which began in 2022, will wrap up on 17 September in Seoul, South Korea.