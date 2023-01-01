Beyoncé to be named honorary mayor of Santa Clara

Beyoncé is set to be named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California.

It was announced on Tuesday that the 41-year-old music megastar will be named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California and will be handed the key to the city ahead of her Renaissance World Tour stop on Wednesday.

"The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé's upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi's Stadium," Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton said in a statement shared with The Mercury News.

"Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement," Michelle added.

The Love on Top hitmaker is set to play at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday night.

Santa Clara's curfew has also been extended by an hour by city officials to allow the music star to perform until 11 p.m. and avoid receiving any tickets or penalties.

Beyoncé is heading towards the end of the final leg of her Renaissance World Tour. The 56-show global trek, which kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden in May, is scheduled to wrap up on 1 October in Kansas City, Missouri.