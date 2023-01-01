Little Mix star Perrie Edwards loves having control over her life: 'She can create new music!'

Perrie Edwards finally has time to "focus" on her own career.

The 30-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of Little Mix alongside Jade Thirlwall, Leigh Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - who quit the group in 2020 - in 2011 when they won 'The X Factor' but the group is taking an indefinite hiatus and an insider has teased that after welcoming two-year-old Axel with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, she is free to focus on her own personal life and potential solo career.

A source told OK! Magazine: "For the first time since 'The X Factor', Perrie can live her life on her own terms. She and the girls faced a rough patch when Jesy Nelson left the group, so she’s looking forward to having some time to focus on herself, her own career and her family. If Perrie wants to create new music, she can. If she wants to follow Alex to Turkey and start a low-key life over there, she can. If she wants to step back and have another baby – something they’re already thinking about – she can. She’s loving the control she has over her own life. She can change her mind about anything any time."

In June, it was reported that the 'Wings' hitmaker had lined up a staggering 11 producers and songwriters to work with her on her upcoming new material because she's determined to offer fans "the best" music she can.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's No Filter column: "Perrie has a revolving door of hitmakers at her home studio in Cheshire, writing with everyone from Raye to legendary Steve Mac - who boasts 31 number one singles int he UK alone - as well as obscure US rock band Before You Exit.

"She's experimenting with every sound out there and churning out hits

"Only the best will make the cut - she's ensuring fans won't be disappointed."