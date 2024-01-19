Jay-Z reactivates his Instagram account to promote new film

Jay-Z has returned to Instagram after deleting his account almost two years ago.

The Empire State Of Mind rapper, 53, reactivated his account on Tuesday to promote his new film, The Book of Clarence - a project on which he served as one of the producers.

The rap mogul shared a teaser trailer of the upcoming film, which will star Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy and LaKeith Stanfield.

According to IMDb, the plot for The Book Of Clarence followed a down-on-his-luck Jerusalemite embarking on a misguided attempt to capitalise on the rise of celebrity and influence the Messiah for his own personal gain. The journey leads him on an exploration of faith and an unexpected path.

At the time of writing, Jay-Z's Instagram account amassed 85,000 followers in ten hours. The star previously gained one million followers in just 24 hours in November 2021.

The 99 Problems hitmaker currently only follows one other account on Instagram - his wife Beyonce's.

The Book of Clarence has been set to hit cinemas on 19 January, 2024.