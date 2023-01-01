Doja Cat announces new album Scarlet

Doja Cat has announced the title and release date of her fourth album.



The singer and rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the project's cover art, a crimson spider, with a caption that read "SCARLET 9.22" - referencing the album's title and 22 September release date.



Over the weekend, the Need To Know star also shared a series of selfies to her Instagram with the caption, "Album is finished."



Doja has released two songs from the album, lead single Attention - which was released in June and has so far peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 - and Paint The Town Red.



The rapper is expected to release Demons - the third song from Scarlet - on Friday, reported Billboard.



Scarlet would mark the follow-up to Doja's 2021 album Planet Her, which featured the tracks Kiss Me More, Need to Know, Woman, and her collaboration with The Weeknd, You Right.



The album earned Doja her first Grammy win of 16 nominations: Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance for Kiss Me More.