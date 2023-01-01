Kelly Rowland shares pride over Blue Ivy's dedication to hard work

Kelly Rowland isn’t surprised by Blue Ivy Carter’s work ethic because the pre-teen has learnt from the best: her mum Beyonce and dad Jay-Z.

Blue, 11, has been joining her famous mother on stage for performances during Beyonce’s latest tour, Renaissance, delighting fans with her high energy dance moves.

Talking about Blue’s dedication and talent, Destiny’s Child star Kelly, who has been friends with Beyonce and her family since childhood, gushed to E! News: “I’m very proud!”

She added: “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The Renaissance World Tour, which began in May, rolls into Santa Clara on Wednesday. To celebrate, the city is making Beyonce its honorary mayor and giving her the keys to the city.