Haim reveal that they call the U.K. home

American indie rockers Haim have shared that they consider the U.K. to be their home.

During their headlining set at this year's All Points East in London on Monday night, the sister trio, comprised of Danielle, Alana, and Este Haim, shared their love for the U.K.

"Our first album is about to have a really big anniversary. 10 years ago, we put out an album called Days Are Gone and it's the craziest thing because we started Haim on July 7, 2007, and for years, we would play every parking lot, every venue and for any band that would let us open for them," Los Angeles native Alana told the crowd. "We played so much and it was the best ever but no one wanted to sign us. No one cared."

Alana, 31, confessed that in the U.S., the only people who would show up to their shows were their parents. She said that they then heard a rumour that their first single, Forever, was being played on a British radio station.

"Me and my siblings came here, not knowing anything, we had no idea what was going to happen but we came here and we got signed to Polydor Records," Alana shared. "Our first show we played after signing our record deal was at a place called Dingwalls and it was the first time we had ever heard the lyrics to Forever sung back at us. So what I want to say, to wrap this sentimental thing up is London and the U.K. was the first place to ever embrace us so we actually call this home."

Alana then thanked the crowd for their support over the years.

"The fact that all of you are here tonight is really crazy because 10 years ago we were not playing to this many people and we are really grateful to be here. We want to thank every single one of you because this is why we do this," she gushed.

The Summer Girl performers are set to play in London again on 31 August at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.