Jessica Simpson left Hollywood to move to Nashville with her family

Jessica Simpson has explained why she left Los Angeles to move to Nashville with her family.

During an interview with E! News, the singer-turned-fashion designer explained that she, her husband Eric Johnson and their three children have relocated to the quieter city of Nashville, Tennessee for the summer.

"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" the 43-year-old told the outlet during a recent Los Angeles event to celebrate National Dog Day.

Jessica continued, "It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities, it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."

The Irresistible singer said that she and her family are living in a rented home in the Tennessee capital, sharing that it has been a "hilarious experience".

"I used thumb tacks to hang these $40 (£32) curtains up so I wouldn't wake up with the sun," she said. "I put together a TV with a butter knife. I was looking for a screwdriver, but I went to the wrong place. I went to Walgreens, I got lip gloss instead."

Jessica noted that being in Nashville, a city widely known as Music City, has allowed her to focus on her music.

"I'm not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened," she confessed. "But now, I know exactly what I want."

"I'm building my own platform," Jessica continued. " I'm doing it for the first time-the way I would-without a label telling me I need to do this song or use this producer. It's all me."

Jessica and Eric share three children, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.