Burna Boy charges ahead for first UK Number 1 album with 'I Told Them…'

Burna Boy is aiming for his first UK Number 1 album this week, with his seventh LP I Told Them… leading the charge to top the Official Albums Chart.



The Afrobeats superstar has so far logged three UK Top 20 album entries; 2019’s African Giant (16), 2020’s Twice As Tall, and last year’s Love, Damini, which became his first to hit the Top 10, peaking at Number 2.



I Told Them… has been preceded by the Top 40 single Sittin’ On Top Of The World (36), while a new collab with Dave on the record Cheat On Me, is expected to debut inside the Official Singles Chart Top 20 this Friday.



Steps singer Claire Richards’ second LP Euphoria could earn her a solo a career-best debut at Number 2, her second overall Top 10 entry following 2019’s My Wildest Dreams (9).



Rock icon Alice Cooper could secure his highest-charting album since 1989 with Road (3) while genre-bending alt-pop star Ashnikko’s debut album Weedkiller is due to enter the Top 5 (4).



Following his first Number 1 mixtape last year, Digga D’s latest Back to Square One is expected to bow at Number 6.



Outside the Top 10, US country star Zach Bryan’s self-titled fourth album could become his first to chart in the UK (15), as could English pop-rock group’s Hot Milk’s debut record A Call To The Void (28) and Oxfordshire singer-songwriter Willie J Healy could also be in for his first Top 40 appearance with third album Bunny (33).



Finally, Shania Twain’s landmark 1997 breakthrough blockbuster record Come On Over celebrates its 25th anniversary with a deluxe re-issue on vinyl, which could send it back to Number 35. A landmark LP that saw Shania truly merge country and pop (paving the way for future superstar Taylor Swift’s rise), Come On Over originally peaked at Number 1 and contained five UK Top 10 singles.