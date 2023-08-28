The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend plant trees on King Charles' Sandringham estate

The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend planted trees on the Royal Sandringham Estate to mark their Heritage Live concert.

The iconic rockers performed at the private country retreat of King Charles and and Queen Camilla on Monday (28.08.23) treating fans to a set packed with their greatest hits, such as 'I Can't Explain', 'Pinball Wizard' and 'My Generation'.

To mark the occasion Pete, 78, and Roger, 79, supported Heritage Live’s sustainability initiative - which has the aim to host more sustainable large scale outdoor events - by planting trees in the Royal Gardens.

Actively striving to reduce the impact on the environment during its concerts, Heritage Live’s tree planting is just one initiative devised with simplicity and effectiveness in mind.

Other initiatives will include analysing every aspect of the events and reducing reliance on one-use plastic. Heritage Live aims to become a model of sustainability, engaging local communities surrounding the venues it works with, and by being a point of sustainable information and as a catalyst for ongoing action.

Roger said: "I was very pleased to be asked by Heritage Live to plant this tree at Sandringham. I am thrilled that the Laurel Oak has been planted adjacent to the oldest tree in Sandringham Gardens, a 700 year old Veteran Oak.

Pete added: "Planting this tree is a great way of acknowledging Heritage Live’s sustainability initiative. I hope this Tilia ‘Winter Orange’ has a happy life in Sandringham Gardens."

Over the weekend a series of Heritage Live outdoor concerts were held for the first time on the Royal Sandringham Estate.

Joining The Who at the special events in Norfolk were Robbie Williams and Sir Van Morrison.