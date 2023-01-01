Hayley Williams recovering from lung infection after postponing shows

Hayley Williams has shared an update on her lung infection recovery.

In a Monday post on Paramore's Discord server, the band's frontwoman updated fans on her recovery from a recent lung infection.

"We've been off the road for a couple of weeks now... mainly in LA. Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too," Hayley, 34, wrote in the post. "It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville."

Earlier this month Paramore cancelled the remaining U.S. dates of their 2023 tour to allow Hayley to recover from the illness.

"I can hardly believe I don't cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still f**ked from 10 kinds of medication," the singer shared in her post. "I'm just happy to be resting more. When I was feeling my worst, I couldn't do much but just sleep and lay around."

The Misery Business singer continued, "I watched all of Yellowjackets, 3 or 4 music docs, They Cloned Tyrone, A Good Person... but mostly I just scrolled around on my phone... to a degree that has been, to put it nicely, disgusting."

In light of her recovery, Hayley expressed a desire to create a better routine - so that she and bandmates Zac Farro and Taylor York can continue to produce more material.

"Zac and Taylor and I also just want to get back to making things. Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process," the performer said. "For me, when we get into this mode it always feels nice to disappear this way. Maybe this time I will be able to find balance between the disappearing and yet not completely shutting out the world."