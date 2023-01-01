Adele tells fan she is ready to 'be a mum again soon'

Adele shared that she ready to "be a mum again soon" during a chat with a fan at her Las Vegas concert.

During her Las Vegas residency show this weekend, Adele chatted to a pregnant concertgoer and confessed that she already has a list of names for her next baby.

In a clip shared this week on TikTok, the 35-year-old music superstar could be seen talking to the fan who asked her to help pick between two names for her soon-to-arrive daughter.

"So I am pregnant with my first kid, and I just found out that I am having a girl. My husband and I cannot for the life of us figure out what name we want. We have two," the mum-to-be told the Someone Like You hitmaker.

Adele responded, "Well I really want to be a mum again soon so I have actually been writing a list. Every time I see a name that I like, I write it down on my phone."

The Grammy winner is already a mum to her 10-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. She is now in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

The concertgoer asked Adele to choose between the names Parker and Spencer for her unborn baby.

After some deliberation, Adele said, "I will say Spencer. I like Spencer."

The hitmaker then added, "Do you know, I love Ray for a girl, spelt like the boys name," prompting the surprised fan to share that Ray will be her baby's middle name.

Adele and Rich, 41, began dating publicly in 2021.