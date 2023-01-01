NEWS The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend plant trees on Royal Sandringham Estate Newsdesk Share with :





Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, a series of Heritage Live outdoor concerts were held for the first time on the Royal Sandringham Estate, the private country retreat of Their Majesties The King and Queen.



Performers including Sir Van Morrison, Robbie Williams and The Who have been joined by up to 75,000 concert goers across the weekend at the special events in Norfolk.



The Who’s Roger Daltrey, CBE and Pete Townshend followed Robbie Williams in marking the occasion by supporting Heritage Live’s sustainability initiative by planting trees in the Royal Gardens as Heritage Live moves towards a more sustainable way of producing large scale outdoor events.



Actively striving to reduce the impact on the environment during its concerts, Heritage Live’s tree planting is just one initiative devised with simplicity and effectiveness in mind.



Other initiatives will include analysing every aspect of the events and reducing reliance on one-use plastic. Heritage Live aims to become a model of sustainability, engaging local communities surrounding the venues it works with, and by being a point of sustainable information and as a catalyst for ongoing action.



Roger Daltrey, CBE said: I was very pleased to be asked by Heritage Live to plant this tree at Sandringham. I am thrilled that the Laurel Oak has been planted adjacent to the oldest tree in Sandringham Gardens, a 700 year old Veteran Oak.



Pete Townshend said: Planting this tree is a great way of acknowledging Heritage Live’s sustainability initiative. I hope this Tilia ‘Winter Orange’ has a happy life in Sandringham Gardens.