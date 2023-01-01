NEWS Doja Cat aiming for first UK Number 1 single with 'Paint The Town Red' Newsdesk Share with :





Doja Cat is on track to score her first-ever UK Number 1 single this week with Paint The Town Red, which is predicted to climb to the top of the Official Singles Chart.



But there are less than 1,000 chart units separating Doja from her competition; Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire (2), Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer (3), Billie Eilish’s former Number 1 What Was I Made For? (4) and Peggy Gou’s (It Goes Like) Nanana (5).



Dance music continues to climb the Top 10; Calvin Harris and Sam Smith could reach a new peak with Desire (6) and Chase & Status, Bou and Flowdan’s Baddadan is expected to enter the Top 10 for the first time (8).



Miley Cyrus’s emotional new single Used To Be Young is on course for a Number 9 debut, while Selena Gomez’s Single Soon is predicted to enter at Number 17.



Finally, Burna Boy and Dave’s link-up Cheat On Me could earn the pair a brand-new Top 20 entry (20).

