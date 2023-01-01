NEWS Olivia Rodrigo: 'I hope people scream it and dance to it and I hope it helps them understand and process their feelings' Newsdesk Share with :





Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo made a very special one-off appearance on Hits Radio last night as she took over the airwaves for a two-hour special. Sharing some of her favourite music alongside her own tunes – including tracks from latest album Guts – she discussed how the new album got its name, where the best place is for song writing inspiration and revealed her big goal for the rest of the year was to learn how to cook!



‘I am so excited that Guts is coming out so soon. I came up with the name a few years ago, in fact before Sour even came out, I just really liked the word, the way it looks written down. I like the way it sounds, I like how it has so many meanings. I hope people scream it and dance to it and I hope it helps them understand and process their feelings in some way, that’s certainly what it was for me.’



‘Good 4 u was the third single from Sour and, fun fact, I actually came up with its hook in the shower - inspiration chooses strange times to strike. I’ve come up with song titles in very strange places! I wrote Traitor in my bedroom when I was very sad one day, and I actually came up with the idea for this song when I was looking at a TikTok. I saw a girl who was kind of going through a similar situation to what I was going through, and she was kind of feeling these same feelings that I had been going through for a while. For some reason watching her talk about how she felt about it gave me some clarity on how I felt. Super random but TikTok can sometimes be very productive – you heard it here first!’

