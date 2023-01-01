Selena Gomez reveals she broke her hand

Selena Gomez has revealed that she recently broke her hand.

While commenting on a fan's Instagram post on Saturday, the Wolves singer shared she recently broke her hand and underwent surgery.

"Broke my hand and had surgery," Selena, 31, wrote in the comments section. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."

The hitmaker did not reveal how or when she injured her hand.

The post advertised Selena's latest track Single Soon, claiming the song "is predicted to enter the top 20 of Billboard Hot 100 Charts" and "is also eyeing the top 10".

The Only Murders in the Building star first teased the song on 17 August and released it on 25 August, marking her first new music of 2023.

"Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," she teased ahead of the release. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."

After dropping the new track, Selena described it on social media as "a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company... and it's also really fun to dance to!"