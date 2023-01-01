Eminem demands Vivek Ramaswamy cease using his music for campaign

Eminem has demanded that Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy cease using the artist's music on his campaign trail.

The 50-year-old Lose It rapper - real name Marshall Mathers - has reached out to music rights management service BMI to ask that the Ramaswamy campaign's license to use his music be revoked, according to a letter obtained by the Daily Mail.

"BMI has received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions (the 'Eminem Works') and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement," the letter read.

The correspondence went on to state that "this letter serves as notice that the Eminem Works are excluded from the Agreement effective immediately".

The letter, dated 23 August, became public weeks after Ramaswamy, 38, drew viral attention for performing Eminem's Oscar-winning 2002 hit Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month.

The incident followed a history of musicians objecting to their music being used in political campaigns.

In 2020, The Rolling Stones worked with BMI to request the Trump campaign stop using You Can't Always Get What You Want at his rallies.

Campaigns reportedly often have a license allowing them to play some 15 million works in BMI's repertoire, but a songwriter or publisher can object to its use.