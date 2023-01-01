Taylor Swift references Kanye West incident during live show

Taylor Swift has appeared to take a playful dig at Kanye West.

During her Eras Tour show in Mexico City over the weekend, The Cruel Summer singer, 33, hinted at her interaction with Kanye at the 2009 Video Music Awards.

While speaking to the audience during her show, the crowd broke into "Taylor" chants - to which the Bad Blood hitmaker responded, "Yhe best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name."

Making reference to the Kanye incident, Taylor then added, "It's really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know."

In 2009, Kanye stormed the stage at the MTV VMAs while Taylor - who was 19 at the time - was giving an acceptance speech for Best Female Video, and declared that Beyonce's music video was "the best of all time".

Taylor's recent quip in Mexico was not the first time the singer has referenced her feud with the Donda rapper during her Eras tour.

In July, during the Lumen Field show in Seattle, the Grammy-winner decided to perform her 2017 track This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things for the first time in five years - which was a diss track aimed at Kanye.

While she was performing an acoustic version of the song, Taylor joked in a reference to Kanye, "And here's to you, 'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do."