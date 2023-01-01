Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

Shakira is set to receive the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The Columbian hitmaker is set to make history at the VMAs by becoming the first South American artist to receive the prestigious honour on 12 September.

Shakira will also be the second Latina to win the award, following Jennifer Lopez, who received the award back in 2018.

Additionally, the 46-year-old will perform at the VMAs for the first time in 17 years. In recent years, it has become tradition that the recipient of the award performs at the award ceremony, usually performing a selection of their best-known hits. This began in 2013 with Justin Timberlake.

Over the last few years women have dominated this category. The Whenever, Wherever singer follows Nicki Minaj (2022), Missy Elliot (2019), JLo (2018), Pink (2017) and Rhianna (2016). Kanye West was the last male artist to win the award in 2015.

In January, Shakira debuted the Bizarrap collaboration Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, which peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100. She also became the first female vocalist to reach the top 10 with a Spanish language track. The song also led the performer to set 14 Guinness World Records, including the most viewed Latin video on YouTube in 24 hours.

The Waka Waka artist has been nominated for four awards at the VMAs this year: Artist of The Year, Best Collaboration for her and Karol G's track TGQ, Best Latin for Acróstico - the third single from her upcoming 12th studio album - and the Video Vanguard award.

The 2023 VMAs will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on 12 September.