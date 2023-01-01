Brandon Flowers addresses backlash for bringing Russian onstage in Georgia

Brandon Flowers has addressed the backlash he received for bringing a Russian fan onstage.

While speaking to The Sunday Times for an interview published on 27 August, The Killers’ frontman reflected on a recent concert in the country of Georgia where he brought a Russian fan onto the stage.

“I had to calm an impossible situation,” Brandon told the outlet. “We want our concerts to be communal and I had no idea words I was taught my entire life to represent a unity of the human family could be taken as being pro-Russian occupation.”

Georgia borders Russia and tension between the two countries has reportedly risen following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, which prompted a number of Russians to emigrate to Georgia. When the singer invited a Russian fan to play the drums with The Killers at their Georgia show and suggested the crowd were “brothers and sisters”, concertgoers booed the band and some walked out in protest.

Brandon added in his interview, “We’re sad how this played out.”