Elton John recovering at home after being hospitalised following fall

Elton John has returned home after being hospitalised following a fall at his home in France on Sunday.

The 76-year-old music icon has returned home after spending the night in a Monaco hospital following a spill in his villa outside of Nice, France.

Sir Elton was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco where was treated for minor injuries and kept overnight for observation, the BBC reports.

A spokesperson for the Rocket Man hitmaker announced on Monday that the performer was admitted to the facility "following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France".

"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," the spokesperson continued. "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

Sir Elton, his husband David Furnish, and their two sons Zachary and Elijah have been spending time at their home in France following the conclusion of the singer's mammoth farewell tour.

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which consisted of more than 300 shows, began in the U.S. on 8 September 2018 and wrapped up on 8 July in Sweden.