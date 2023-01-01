Sinéad O'Connor's family thank fans for their support following her death

Sinéad O'Connor's family have thanked her "kind" fans for offering their condolences after her death.

The Irish singer passed away in July at the age of 56, and now her family have thanked her fans for their kindness in a statement.

On the noticeboard of The Irish Times, the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker's family expressed gratitude to those who were involved in the funeral arrangements and the ceremony, as well as her fans and the media.

"The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad's extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad's recent passing. Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated," the statement read.

The family thanked a number of people in the statement, including the Irish President Michael D. Higgins, who attended her funeral.

"Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family. We ask that this privacy continue to be respected," the statement continued.

"Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad's fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing. The prayers and thanks of the extended O'Connor family are with you all."

Sinéad died at her home in London at the age of 56 on 26 July. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

The music legend was laid to rest in a private funeral earlier this month in the Irish town of Bray.