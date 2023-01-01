Miley Cyrus believes touring 'erases her humanity'

Miley Cyrus has stopped touring because she doesn't like how it "erases (her) humanity and connection" with people.

Earlier this year, the We Can't Stop singer upset her fans when she revealed that she would not be touring her album, Endless Summer Vacation, because she has "no desire" to be on the road for months at a time.

In a series of TikTok videos to promote her new single, Used To Be Young, Miley explained why touring isn't healthy for her.

"That's what people don't really understand about touring - is the show is only 90 minutes, but that's your life," she shared on Sunday. "If you're performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There's a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I'm on tour. And once that switch is on, it's hard to turn it off. I think when you're training your ego, every single night to be active - that's the hardest switch for me to turn off.

"Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity (and) my connection I can't be a songwriter, which is my priority."

Miley, 30, revealed in an interview with British Vogue in May that she "can't" do big tours anymore.

"Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?" she wondered. "It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

She last embarked on a global arena tour in 2014 in support of her album Bangerz.