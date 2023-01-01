Pink remembers late father on second anniversary of his death

Pink has paid tribute to her late father Jim Moore on the second anniversary of his death.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Just Give Me a Reason singer remembered her father Jim.

"I miss you, Dad. The kids do too," she captioned a video. "Sometimes I hate how time flies."

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, lost her father to prostate cancer in August 2021. He was 75 years old.

"Sometimes I hate how we have to be funny in order to avoid the hurt. Today it isn't funny," she continued in her post. "Today it just hurts. I'm glad you don't anymore though. You don't hurt."

In the video, Jim could be seen playing in a restaurant alongside Pink's son Jameson Moon Hart. Jameson, now six, was a toddler in the clip.

"I hope they still call you twinkle toes and that you're still getting out of line. I hope you're singing along," she added. "I hope you're making everyone laugh. I hope you feel this love... gone but not forgotten, Daddy Sir."