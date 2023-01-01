Iggy Azalea not 'allowed' to finish Saudi Arabia concert

Iggy Azalea has claimed she was banned from finishing her Saudi Arabia concert on Friday.

The Fancy rapper took to Twitter/X on Friday to insist that she was not "allowed" to finish her latest concert in Saudi Arabia due to her onstage wardrobe malfunction.

"Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight... I LOVE YOU," Iggy wrote. "And I'm soooooo sorry I wasn't allowed to finish my show (sic)."

The Australian hitmaker explained, "It's not the promoter who put on the show's fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting."

One follower asked, "They really wouldn't let you just change pants?" Iggy replied, "I did but I also said 'Ladies make some noise, it's a woman's world!' And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge."

She added, "I'm cool I just didn't want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn't their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage."

The rapper was headlining the e-sports and gaming event Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday.