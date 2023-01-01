NEWS Shaggy performs at Notting Hill Carnival 2023 Newsdesk Share with :





Shaggy attended Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday, appearing on the Saxon, Rampage and Horniman stages to perform classic hits including ‘Boombastic’, ‘Angel’ and ‘It Wasn’t Me’, as well as welcoming Kes to the stage for their new single ‘Mood’ from Shaggy’s soca-inspired EP In The Mood, out now on Ranch Entertainment and VP Records.



Thirty years since he scored his first ever UK #1 single with ‘Oh Carolina’ on London’s Greensleeves Records, Mr Boombastic himself returned to the streets where it all began to celebrate with British fans who have played such an integral role in his incredible career. Images of the day are available here (credit Andrew Timms).



Speaking on his day at Carnival, Shaggy said: “It’s been a great day. Me and Kes hitting the road, Notting Hill Carnival massive! It’s nice to come back to the roots. We went to Rampage and Horniman, which had thousands of people out there; great energy. The legendary Saxon sound system was a highlight for me because I grew up on that sound system, so it was good to touch that, the crowd was amazing. Big up Musclehead. Great vibes! We were In The Mood and it’s been a lovely lovely day.”



As the only diamond-selling reggae artist in music history, Shaggy, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. He also boasts four UK #1 singles and eight on the Billboard Hot 100, including iconic staples 'It Wasn't Me', 'Boombastic' and 'Angel'. His 2021 viral sensation 'Go Down Deh' with Spice and Sean Paul picked up to date over 20 billion streams and was used in over 42m video creations across social media, resulting in the double Grammy winner having a mega hit for four consecutive decades.