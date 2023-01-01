Selena Gomez reveals meaning behind new song Single Soon

Selena Gomez has explained the significance of her new song Single Soon which dropped on Friday.

The Wolves singer, 31, recently took to Instagram to thank her 428 million fans for their support and provide some insight into the song's meaning.

"Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!" Selena captioned a black-and-white photo of herself, taken from the official music video also released on Friday.

"It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company. And it's also really fun to dance to!"

Single Soon is the first solo track from Selena in three years and is set to be the first single from her upcoming fourth studio album.

The track was produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, and the video was directed by Philip Andelman.

An official release date has yet to be announced for the singer's forthcoming album, currently titled SG3.