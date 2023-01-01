Florence Welch reveals surgery saved her life

Florence Welch has revealed she underwent life-saving surgery as she apologised for cancelled shows.

The Florence and The Machine singer admitted she didn’t feel “strong enough” to provide any other details about her medical crisis in a new Instagram message posted on Sunday.

“I'm so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don't really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life,” she wrote.

Florence had recently revealed that following “medical advice” the group would not perform at the Zurich Open Air Festival and Rock En Seine this week.

In her latest social media message, the 36-year-old frontwoman promised she would take to the stage in Portugal on 1 September.

“And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me),” she added.

“Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense.

“And the dark fairytale of Dave Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”

Florence broke her foot during a show in November last year, forcing the indie rock band to reschedule all UK gigs from the Dance Fever Tour.

The Dog Days Are Over star admitted she was “heartbroken” by the postponement.