Nick Carter will never 'get over' brother Aaron's death

Nick Carter has revealed he will never get over the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter.

In a new interview the Backstreet Boys star addressed the loss of Aaron, who passed away aged 34 in November last year. Nick said his family have struggled to adjust to life without the I Want Candy rapper.

“I don’t think we will ever really get over it,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it.”

Nick, 43, shared that his late sibling is never far from his mind, and his loved ones have also found it difficult to come to terms with the loss.

“It’s definitely been tough for me and my family,” he explained. “It is still something that we are still processing, to this day.”

Aaron’s twin sister Angel recently revealed she hasn’t spoken to their mother Jane Schneck since she posted photos from the singer's death scene on social media.

Nick was touring with his band in Europe when news broke that Aaron had been found dead at his home in California.

After learning of his brother’s passing, Nick took to Instagram and revealed his heart had been “broken”.

An autopsy later ruled Aaron’s cause of death was accidental after he drowned in a bathtub due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam.