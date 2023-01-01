Miley Cyrus claims dad Billy Ray Cyrus' voice was 'under-appreciated'

Miley Cyrus has claimed her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ voice was “under-appreciated”.

The Wrecking Ball singer was born in 1992, the same year her dad released worldwide hit Achy Breaky Heart. In a new TikTok series inspired by her latest single Used To Be Young, Miley discussed her relationship with her father.

“I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad, and learning and absorbing, and I think I can see my wheels turning in watching his voice and the way that he’s using the instrument,” she said as she scrolled through a list of the Top 100 Country songs in 1992, in a clip released on Saturday. “I will say that I feel vocally my dad was under-appreciated.”

While Miley was encouraged to pursue her musical career and follow in her father’s footsteps, she claimed Billy Ray wasn’t given the same support in his early years.

“My dad grew up the opposite of me,” she explained. “So I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different.

“Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional.”

Miley enjoyed global fame when she landed the lead role in teen sitcom Hannah Montana, about a girl who lives a double life as a famous singer.

However, the star has insisted she wanted to be a musician long before the Disney show aired.

“But before Hannah there was Miley,” she wrote in a message to accompany another clip. “My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfil my purpose because of the love provided by my fans.”

Miley also promised to offer a glimpse into her life and share “untold stories” in the series.