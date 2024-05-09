Sabrina Carpenter in shock after landing Taylor Swift 'Eras' tour support slot

Sabrina Carpenter was in shock when she found out she would be supporting Taylor Swift on tour.

The 24-year-old singer is set to join Swift on her 'Eras' tour in Europe next year as a special guest and Sabrina "feels so lucky" that she gets to travel with and learn from one of her childhood inspirations.

She told Billboard: "Honestly, I didn't really have a whole lot of thoughts. Your mind just kinda goes [blank].

"She is one of my main inspirations ever since I was a little girl and now just to be able to watch that show every night is gonna be so special and I feel so lucky that we get to go to all the places we get to go with her.

"I've been growing up with her advice in her songs because it's very much like a how-to book on how to survive as a young woman, which is really special, but watching her in itself is how you learn. And I just admire her work ethic and her talent and she's just so amazing."

Back in June, Taylor announced her European tour dates, kicking off on 9 May 2024 in Paris, followed by gigs in Stockholm, Madrid, Lisbon and Lyon.

London, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dublin, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna are among the cities included.

She said on her Instagram alongside a list of gig dates and the news she they will include “special guest” Carpenter: “'EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on ‘The Eras Tour’ next year at these new international dates!

“Visit http://TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

‘Eras’ marks Taylor’s first world tour since 2018, with the singer releasing 2019’s album ‘Lover’ as well as the ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ in 2020 after planned gigs were delayed by Covid.

The tour has been acclaimed for its use of three stages made of digital display units, which allow Taylor to execute tricks such as appearing to dive into a swimming pool and emerge in an entirely new outfit.