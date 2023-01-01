Doja Cat appreciates when fans 'speak up' for each other

Doja Cat appreciates when her fans "speak up" for each other.

During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 27-year-old singer/rapper shared that she appreciates when her fans fight for "something real" on social media.

When asked whether she gets inspiration from other people, Doja, real name Amala Dlamini, said that she loves "positive feedback".

"I appreciate when people speak up for someone who is getting bullied or attacked by internet trolls.?.." the Woman rapper continued. "Some of the most moving moments for me have been when my fans have stood up for me or for other people. That's fighting for something real."

Doja added, "I really appreciate that because people like to s**t-talk."

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja shared details about her upcoming album, Scarlet, which will be released next month.

"This new album is more introspective, but I'm not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring. So I want to give stories and bops. It's a nice mixture of both," she teased. "I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what's going on in my life."

Doja is scheduled to perform 24 shows across the U.S. in the coming months, kicking off in San Francisco on 31 October and wrapping up in Chicago on 13 December.