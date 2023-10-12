NEWS Queen Uncovered: Unseen photographs By Peter Hince Newsdesk Share with :





For 13 years, Peter Hince lived the rock 'n' roll dream. As head roadie for Queen he had a front row seat and backstage pass to some of the greatest moments in music.



Now, he is opening up his incredible archive and sharing hundreds of photographs and mementoes – many never seen before – from life inside rock 'n' roll history.



Queen Uncovered is packed with images and ephemera from this truly unique collection, covering life on the road and in the studio, backstage and on-stage, relaxing at parties, filming iconic music videos and much more besides.

About The Author – Peter Hince



“Peter captures a magical and unique time in the life of Queen and Freddie. His photography displays the energy of a historic period in classic rock. Nice one Peter!”

Alfie Boe, Classical Singer and Presenter of ‘Freddie Mercury saved my life.’



“There are a lot of Queen pictures out there. But to me Peter’s photographs of Queen and Freddie capture the genuine essence of the man.”

Reinhold Mack, Queen and Freddie Mercury record producer



Peter Hince is a photographer, writer and for well over a decade was the head roadie for the rock band, Queen. He lived, worked and toured with the band as they recorded some of rock 'n' roll's greatest music and performed all around the world.



QUEEN UNCOVERED

Unseen photographs, rarities, and insights from life with a rock 'n' roll band

By Peter Hince

Welbeck | 12th October 2023 | £30 | Hardback

Published to coincide with the

