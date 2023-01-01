NEWS Dua Lipa claims her fourth UK Number 1 single with 'Dance The Night' Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa officially claims her fourth UK Number 1 single today as Dance The Night struts to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Taken from the soundtrack of the blockbuster Barbie, Dance The Night replaces another hit from Greta Gerwig’s film, Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For at Number 1.



Dance The Night joins Dua’s previous trio of UK chart-toppers; New Rules (2017), One Kiss with Calvin Harris (2018) and Cold Heart with Elton John (2021). Overall, it’s the first time a British female soloist has reached Number 1 in the UK in more than 12 months, since Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill last year.



Today, Dua becomes only the sixth British female solo artist to claim four Number 1 singles, pulling level with Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and Geri Halliwell’s tally. Only Jess Glynne (seven Number 1s) and Cheryl (five Number 1s) have more.



Doja Cat secures her fourth UK Top 10 single with Paint The Town Red (4), which samples Dionne Warwick’s 1963 classic Walk On By and betters that track’s original chart position of Number 9.



Becky Hill and Chase & Status are up one to claim a new best with Disconnect (7) as are Calvin Harris and Sam Smith with Desire (8).



Outside of the Top 10, Chase & Status, Bou and Flowdan’s Baddadan climbs six (14), while Casso’s Prada - a remix of D-Block Europe and RAYE’s Ferrari Horses - enters the Top 20 for the first time, jumping 12 (20).



Sonny Fodera, MK and Clementine Douglas’s Asking jolts ten places (21), Oliver Anthony’s recent US Number 1 Rich Men North of Richmond makes its UK Top 40 debut, up a massive 41 places (23) and Bou’s Closer featuring Slay nets another new peak (24).



Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s release on Disney+, Florence + The Machine’s Dog Days Are Over re-enters the Top 40 once more (27) and finally, Issey Cross’s Bittersweet Goodbye flies up to a brand-new peak (31), becoming Issey’s highest chart position in the UK so far.

