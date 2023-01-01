NEWS Hozier nets first-ever Number 1 album with 'Unreal Unearth' Newsdesk Share with :





Hozier celebrates his first-ever Official Number 1 album with Unreal Unearth this week.



The Irish singer-songwriter, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, reaches the summit with his third studio LP. Previously, Hozier enjoyed Top 10 success with his self-titled 2014 debut (3) and 2019 follow-up Wasteland, Baby! (6).



Unreal Unearth also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, the UK’s best-selling vinyl record of the past seven days.



Scottish indie-rock outfit The View secure their highest-charting album since 2009 this week with sixth studio record Exorcism of Youth (6). The group, comprising Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly, now boast six UK Top 40 albums, having previously seen success with 2007 debut Hats Off to the Buskers (1), 2009’s Which Bitch? (9), 2011 LP Bread and Circuses (14), 2012 release Cheeky for a Reason (9) and 2015’s Ropewalk (21).



Exorcism of Youth also tops the Official Record Store Chart, the best seller in UK independent record shops this week.

Securing her first-ever UK Top 10 album, rising star Reneé Rapp lands a Number 7 debut with Snow Angel this week. The LP also debuts inside the Official Record Store Chart at Number 3.



Birdy’s Portraits nets her a fifth Top 40 LP today (13). The Hampshire-born singer-songwriter (real name Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde) previously reached the Official Albums Chart with her self-titled 2011 debut (13), 2013’s Fire Within (8), 2016 LP Beautiful Lies (4) and 2021 release Young Heart (4). Portraits enjoys a Top 5 debut on the Official Record Store Chart this week, too (3).



Finally, Lady Gaga’s much-celebrated debut The Fame returns to the Top 40 for the first time since February 2017 this week, thanks to a special 15th anniversary double LP reissue (40).



Originally topping the Official Albums Chart upon its release in 2009, the record houses Gaga’s first two Number 1 singles, Just Dance with Colby O’Donis and Poker Face as well as further Top 20 hits Paparazzi (4) and LoveGame (19). The Fame also re-enters the Official Vinyl Albums Chart Top 10 this week (9).

