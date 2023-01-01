Carly Rae Jepsen parts ways with Scooter Braun

Carly Rae Jepsen has parted ways with her manager Scooter Braun.

The 37-year-old Canadian singer has become the latest musician to part ways with the music manager, according to The Associated Press.

A representative for the Call Me Maybe singer confirmed to the news agency on Thursday that she no longer works with Scooter and hasn't for some time.

Reps for BabyJake and Asher Roth also confirmed their departure from Scooter's management company SB Projects.

Over the past week, it has been reported that singers Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have cut ties with the music mogul, but these claims have not been officially confirmed or denied.

Soon after reports emerged that the high-profile stars had parted ways with Scooter, he took to Twitter, also known as X, to jokingly respond, "Breaking news... I'm no longer managing myself."

Additionally, Colombian artist J Balvin cut ties with Scooter's management in May to join Jay-Z's entertainment agency Roc Nation.

Scooter first rose to fame in 2008 after he kickstarted Justin's career. The manager spotted the Love Me singer on YouTube as a young teenager and got him signed to a record deal.

He currently manages clients including Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta and Ava Max.